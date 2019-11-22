OAS Permanent Council to Receive Minister of Foreign Affairs of Dominica

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold a special meeting, TOMORROW, Friday, November 22, at 16:00 EST (21:00 GMT) in Simon Bolívar Hall at OAS headquarters in Washington, D.C., to receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Francine Baron.

Please consult the agenda of the meeting here. Note that changes to the agenda may yet be made before the meeting.



The meeting will be broadcast live - with interpretation in Spanish, English, French and Portuguese- on the OAS Website and the OAS Facebook page

WHAT: OAS Permanent Council to Receive Foreign Minister of Dominica



WHEN: TOMORROW, Friday, November 22, at 16:00 EST (21:00 GMT)



WHERE: Simon Bolivar Hall

Organization of American States

17th Street & Constitution Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20006



